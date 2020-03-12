ANGREZI MEDIUM movie review is here. Directed by Homi Adajania, the movie is the sequel to the 2017 comedy HINDI MEDIUM and stars Irrfan Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Radhika Madan, and Deepak Dobriyal. Does it stays true to the expectations?. Let’s find out in the movie review of ANGREZI MEDIUM

Immediate reaction when the end credits roll

The magic of Irrfan Khan’s as an actor par excellence charms this quirky family ode to fatherhood with his irresistible magic.

The Story of ANGREZI MEDIUM

A simpleton from Udaipur Champak Bansal (Irrfan) who has the tendency to be confused from time to time belongs to the age old legacy of the famous chain of sweet delicacies Ghasitaram’s. The happy go lucky Champak is blessed with a sweet teenage daughter, Tarika (Radhika Madan). One day, Tarika expresses her strong desire to study in a prestigious university in London.

Her school has entered into an agreement with the famous London University and the best three will be selected to represent the school. After an initial bitter sweet argument with Tarika, Champak agrees on condition that Tarika has to score enough to enter the top three. Tarika pulls of the challenge with conviction. Now what will Champak do for his dear daughter who has lost her mother (played by Poorvi Jain) very early. Things get more quirky when Champak realizes that it will cost him a fortune to fulfill the dreams of his dear daughter Taru urf Tarika.

ANGREZI MEDIUM Movie Review

Homi Adajania is bang on target when ANGREZI MEDIUM – the sequel to the 2017 comedy by Saket Chaudhary HINDI MEDIUM begins. The soothing and heart stirring chemistry between the father and daughter – Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan is heartwarming cute and cool.

Irrfan Khan’s Tom and Jerry kind of relationship with his brother Gopi (Deepak Dobriyal) who constantly fight over legal rights of the Ghasitram’s chain in the day but share the glass of whiskey at night is hilarious.

The subject matter of ANGREZI MEDIUM ranges from girl education to the hurdles a small town parent has to face in order to realize their child’s dreams. The growing obsession amongst Indians to study abroad, the importance of family. The the part and parcel of parenthood, adulthood plus the meaning of freedom etc.

Homi Adajania is able to maintain a steady and engaging approach as far as the father-daughter bond is concern. The Tom and Jerry kind of banter between Irrfan Khan and Deepak Dobriyal is also laced with great LOL moments in the first half.

In fact the first half is such a cracker that Homi Adajania successfully creates a feeling that he is going to add a new dimension to the history of sequels that may end up with an amazing feeling where the cinegoers will have a great time and the experts might end up saying - this is the way to make a sequel.

But alas, the second half travels in a different terrain giving a feeling that the writers - Bhavesh Mandalia, Gaurav Shukla, Vinay Chhawall and Sara Bodinar had left ANGREZI MEDIUM in Rajasthan by mistake and now are compensating by adding sub plots to make some meaning of their existence in the foreign land.

The addition of Mrs Kohli (Dimple Kapadia) and her daughter police officer Naina Kohli (Kareena Kapoor Khan) is a weak and unwanted tribute to Mr. Bachchan’s BAGHBAN with a twist coming from nowhere.

While the script by Bhavesh Mandalia, Gaurav Shukla, Vinay Chhawall and Sara Bodinar is gung-ho in destroying the terrific and lasting impact of the first half, the movie is by the grace of god is saved by the sheer magical brilliance of Irrfan Khan.

Irrfan Khan– one of the most refined acting talents in this part of the globe with around 100 movies, was diagnosed with a high-grade neuroendocrine tumour in March 2018. The Indian National Award winner has mesmerized with his sheer brilliance and added new nuances giving a new medium to spontaneity and naturalness in his unique mannerisms since HAASIL. Followed by THE NAMESAKE, PIKU, HAIDER, LUNCH BOX, PAAN SINGH TOMAR, LIFE IN A METRO, HINDI MEDIUM, 7 KHOON MAAF, SLUMDOG MILLIONAIRE, TALVAR, MAQBOOL, QISSA: THE TALE OF A LONELY GHOST and so on. Here Irrfan fights with the disease in the second half of ANGREZI MEDIUM like a warrior by showing tremendous resolve and unmatched conviction as Champak. It’s was always a treat to watch him act but here the actor explains how precious and impactful he can be, winning your heart right from the word go. Irrfan Khan makes even the dullest scenes watchable.

Deepak Dobriyal is just incredible a sheer joy. Radhika Madan is enduring in lighter moments but during the emotionally charged scenes that require a level of subtlety (like the climax portion) the actress loses her spark and falls flat.

From the other supporting actors Ranvir Shorey, Kiku Sharda, Zakir Hussain are able to provide adequate support.

It was so unfortunate to see amazing talents like Dimple Kapadia, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Pankaj Tripathi and Manu Rishi getting wasted.

Final words

Still with its glaring flaws, ANGREZI MEDIUM is watchable thanks to the charming magic of Irrfan Khan throughout, the sweet father daughter bond and the banter with Deepak Dobriyal. Going with an extra one star for the incredible Irrfan Khan who is 10/10 in this movie.

Rating 3.5/5