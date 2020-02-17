  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Angrezi Medium gets a new release date

Angrezi Medium gets a new release date

Angrezi Medium
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 17 Feb 2020 14:44:53 IST

Helmed by Homi Adajania, Irrfan's much awaited movie Angrezi Medium will come to theaters a week prior and will now release on 13th March 2020.

The trailer has been received exceptionally well, leaving audiences excited to watch Irrfan back on the silver screen.

Also read: 'Angrezi Medium' Dialogues: Irrfan Khan's tooti phooti 'Angrezi' Dialogues

Confirming the news, Producer Dinesh Vijan shares, "Angrezi Medium is so special in so many ways and unfortunately Irrfan is unable to promote owing to his treatment.

But what’s amazing is how so many from the industry have rallied around us in support.  

Karan (Johar) has shown unconditional camaraderie and been so magnanimous by exchanging his release date of Gunjan Saxena and taken my Roohi Afza release date of April 24th. Apart from my gratitude, it’s just heartening to see everyone in the industry support each other ... I know this spells a positive change of how we will flourish and coexist in the future. On March 13th 2020, Angrezi Medium will release, and on 5 June 2020 Roohi- Afzana”

Angrezi Medium, revolves around a beautiful relationship between a single doting father, Irrfan and his daughter Radhika Madan.

Jio studios and Prem Vijan present, Dinesh Vijan’s Angrezi Medium, directed by Homi Adajania,  releases on March 13.

Related Topics

NewsBigg Boss 13: A fashionable affair

Bigg Boss 13: A fashionable affair

NewsBTS unveils longest-ever tracks list for new album

BTS unveils longest-ever tracks list for new album

NewsKaty Perry shares adorable photos from her engagement anniversary party

Katy Perry shares adorable photos from her engagement anniversary party

NewsIs Colors' Bigg Boss genuine?

Is Colors' Bigg Boss genuine?

NewsMohit Sehgal and Sanaya Irani share a romantic kiss

Mohit Sehgal and Sanaya Irani share a romantic kiss

NewsSidharth Shukla is declared as the winner of Bigg Boss 13

Sidharth Shukla is declared as the winner of Bigg Boss 13

Movie Review'Narcos: Mexico' season 2 web review: Critics Review, Rating, Cast & Crew

'Narcos: Mexico' season 2 web review: Critics Review, Rating, Cast & Crew

FeatureEkta Kapoor's K Serials will make you nostalgic

Ekta Kapoor's K Serials will make you nostalgic

NewsRobert Pattinson opens up on being called the 'most handsome man'

Robert Pattinson opens up on being called the 'most handsome man'