Angrezi Medium gets a new release date

Helmed by Homi Adajania, Irrfan's much awaited movie Angrezi Medium will come to theaters a week prior and will now release on 13th March 2020.

The trailer has been received exceptionally well, leaving audiences excited to watch Irrfan back on the silver screen.

Also read: 'Angrezi Medium' Dialogues: Irrfan Khan's tooti phooti 'Angrezi' Dialogues

Confirming the news, Producer Dinesh Vijan shares, "Angrezi Medium is so special in so many ways and unfortunately Irrfan is unable to promote owing to his treatment.

But what’s amazing is how so many from the industry have rallied around us in support.

Karan (Johar) has shown unconditional camaraderie and been so magnanimous by exchanging his release date of Gunjan Saxena and taken my Roohi Afza release date of April 24th. Apart from my gratitude, it’s just heartening to see everyone in the industry support each other ... I know this spells a positive change of how we will flourish and coexist in the future. On March 13th 2020, Angrezi Medium will release, and on 5 June 2020 Roohi- Afzana”

Angrezi Medium, revolves around a beautiful relationship between a single doting father, Irrfan and his daughter Radhika Madan.

Jio studios and Prem Vijan present, Dinesh Vijan’s Angrezi Medium, directed by Homi Adajania, releases on March 13.