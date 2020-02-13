  1. Home
'Angrezi Medium' Trailer
Shweta Ghadashi By Shweta Ghadashi | 13 Feb 2020 12:47:19 IST

The most awaited trailer of Angrezi Medium is here and it is a laughter riot. Irrfan Khan is back after his hit film Hindi Medium.

This is the spin-off of Hindi Medium. The first poster of Angrezi Medium dropped on the Internet on Wednesday and we are sure that Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan's never-seen-before looks will leave you wanting more.

Also Read: Irrfan's emotional message declaring he can't promote 'Angrezi Medium'

The trailer shows the story of a father (Irrfan Khan) and his daughter (Radhika Madan). A tale of unbreakable friendships and small-town obsessions with the ‘foreign’ dream. Angrezi Medium makes us realize that sometimes people may travel very far in search of answers that were always within them.

It opens with Irrfan attending a function at the school of his daughter, played by Radhika. He is called on to the stage where he is required to give a brief speech which he does, in broken English. The rest of the trailer is funny as he struggles to send his daughter to UK for studies.

Angrezi Medium also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepak Dobriyal, Dimple Kapadia, Ranvir Shorey and Kiku Sharda in pivotal roles. The film is directed by Homi Adajania and produced by Dinesh Vijan.

Angrezi Medium is slated to release on 20th March 2020.

Check out the trailer of ‘Angrezi Medium’ below:

