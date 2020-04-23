Anita Raaj in trouble for allegedly hosting party amid COVID-19 lockdown

Mumbai, April 23 (IANS) A complaint has been registered against actress Anita Raaj for allegedly throwing a party amid the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown.

Anita and her husband Sunil Hingorani were reportedly accused by neighbours for hosting a party for their friends, reports timesofindia.com, flouting the nationwide lockdown imposed by the government in order to curb the spread of the deadly novel coronavirus.

According to the report, the neighbours said that the 57-year-old actress Anita and her filmmaker husband had invited guests at their Pali Hill residence.

The report quoted a source who revealed that the neighbours were concerned about the threat the party posed due to the visitors in the vicinity, following which the local police were informed.

However, Anita Raaj, in a statement, said that it was a medical emergency and police came on a false complaint.

