  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Anita Raaj in trouble for allegedly hosting party amid COVID-19 lockdown

Anita Raaj in trouble for allegedly hosting party amid COVID-19 lockdown

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 23 Apr 2020 20:15:18 IST

Mumbai, April 23 (IANS) A complaint has been registered against actress Anita Raaj for allegedly throwing a party amid the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown.

Anita and her husband Sunil Hingorani were reportedly accused by neighbours for hosting a party for their friends, reports timesofindia.com, flouting the nationwide lockdown imposed by the government in order to curb the spread of the deadly novel coronavirus.

According to the report, the neighbours said that the 57-year-old actress Anita and her filmmaker husband had invited guests at their Pali Hill residence.

The report quoted a source who revealed that the neighbours were concerned about the threat the party posed due to the visitors in the vicinity, following which the local police were informed.

However, Anita Raaj, in a statement, said that it was a medical emergency and police came on a false complaint.

--IANS

nn/vnc

NewsRoy Kapur Films' Yeh Ballet becomes the first Indian film to be recommended by Netflix

Roy Kapur Films' Yeh Ballet becomes the first Indian film to be recommended by Netflix

NewsAlaya F is currently watching these films to enrich her acting skills

Alaya F is currently watching these films to enrich her acting skills

NewsGet ready for some quarantine cooking with Divyanka Tripathi

Get ready for some quarantine cooking with Divyanka Tripathi

NewsDice Media unveils the trailer of the 2nd Season of its hit series 'Firsts'

Dice Media unveils the trailer of the 2nd Season of its hit series 'Firsts'

NewsBaarish 2: Asha Negi and Sharman Joshi to romance once again

Baarish 2: Asha Negi and Sharman Joshi to romance once again

NewsMadonna joins forces with Reform Alliance to donate masks to jails & prisons

Madonna joins forces with Reform Alliance to donate masks to jails & prisons

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Hum Paanch'

Song Lyrics of 'Hum Paanch'

FeatureSix Bollywood films for that cricket-fix during the lockdown

Six Bollywood films for that cricket-fix during the lockdown

NewsRoy Kapur Films' Yeh Ballet becomes the first Indian film to be recommended by Netflix

Roy Kapur Films' Yeh Ballet becomes the first Indian film to be recommended by Netflix