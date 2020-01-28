Ankit Tiwari on collaborating with Mohit Suri on 'Malang'

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 28 Jan 2020 18:47:28 IST

Mumbai, Jan 28 (IANS) After collaborating with filmmaker Mohit Suri on "Aashiqui 2" and "Ek Villain", singer Ankit Tiwari has now lent his voice to one of the songs in the former's upcoming film "Malang".

The track "Phir na mile kabhi" has been released on Tuesday. The video features the lead pair of the film, Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani.

"With Mohit, we don't create music it just happens, and he knows how to extract the best from a singer, which resulted in 'Sun Raha hai na tu' and 'Teri Galliyan'. I am glad to be a part of 'Phir na mile kabhi'. I hope you'll enjoy it as much as we did while making the song," he said.

The video of love song begins with Aditya's voiceover. "Rishton ke tootne ka dard saha hai maine islie hamesha rishton se door bhaagta raha hoon. Dard sehne se better hai rishtey banao hi nahi," he says.

Later in the video, Aditya can be seen leaving his lover Disha behind to protect her from a dangerous world.

"Malang" also features Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu. The film is scheduled to hit the screens on February 7.

