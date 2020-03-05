Ankita Lokhande giving all desi vibes in ethnic outfits

Ankita Lokhande is an Indian film and television actress known for portraying Archana in Zee TV's Pavitra Rishta as well as participating in Colors TV's reality dance series Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 4.

In January 2019, she debuted in the period war drama Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, in which she played warrior Jhalkaribai, was released and performed moderately well at the box office. Lokhande is one of Indian television's highest-paid actresses. She will next be seen in the 2020 action thriller film Baaghi 3

Ankita Lokhande never fails to impress the fashion police. So, when it comes to picking up something for festivities, what's better than getting inspired by her ethnic looks?

Check out Ankita Lokhande's traditional photos below:

Ankita Lokhande looks stunning in this outfit and we just cannot take our eyes off this beautiful lady.

Ankita Lokhande has paired her red-hued blouse with golden-yellow skirt and dupatta for a rounded off look. The actor has sported a golden choker piece featuring green dangles and similar Jhumkas. She also neatly tied her hair in a bun.

Ankita Lokhande looked the epitome of beauty in a designer pink sharara that she wore with a plunge neckline kurta that had heavy and intricate gold embroidery all over it.

Ankita Lokhande looks beautiful in this yellow-green Maharashtrian saree.

Ankita Lokhande looks gorgeous in mustard yellow anarkali dress. She pulled it off with poise and elegance. We loved how she kept the overall look minimal, and paired it up with silver jhumkas.