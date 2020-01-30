Ankur Tewari: 'Woh hum nahin' is celebration of all that's precious

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 30 Jan 2020 19:27:25 IST

Mumbai, Jan 30 (IANS) Singer Ankur Tewari has released his latest single, "Woh hum nahin". He says it is a celebration of all that is precious: humanity, kindness and goodness.

Speaking about the new track, Ankur, known for songs like "Dhuaan dhuaan" and "Dil beparvah", said: "'Woh hum nahin' is a celebration of all that is precious: humanity, kindness and goodness. When things and the environment around us get confusing; and the lines between what is right and what is unacceptable start to blur - it is important to remember that we are all human."

"We are living on borrowed time and the best we can do is be the kindest versions of ourselves and use our skills to make the world a better place. With this track I have tried to do my bit to provide peace to anyone in distress," he added.

The song has released on Artist Originals (AO), the in-house music label of audio and music streaming service JioSaavn.

