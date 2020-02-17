Anmol Malik's alter ego 'Audrey Piano' is voice of the decade

Mumbai, Feb 17 (IANS) Versatile singer-songwriter Anmol Malik, daughter of popular singer-composer Anu Malik, showed her potential in the music field early with her song "The graduation", which she wrote and composed in 2011 as a student at The University Of Warwick, England.

The emotive lyrics "You're always working for something that will break your heart", touched a chord, and Anmol found an admirer in Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, known for his perfection.

Her incredible musical journey, both as Anmol Malik and Audrey Piano (her alter ego) have seen the young artiste evolve into a bilingual singer, who is comfortable with lyrics in English and Hindi.

The global release of her single "Isn't that why" in December 2019 by Universal Music has already got 1.5 million views. The indie artiste bares her soul in the melodious ballad.

Her first self-release "Let me come home" (2017) was unveiled on YouTube where it grabbed the attention of the programming team at Vh1, eventually debuting at No.4 on the Vh1-Asia Music Top 10 Countdown.

This was followed by her second self-release "Into the night" (2017). YouTube India went on to dub her as the "Heartbreak Queen".

This brought her to the attention of Universal Music which finally led her to her first label release, debuting officially as Audrey Piano.

Audrey Piano's collaboration with Universal Music and the Sterling Reserve Music Project, is unique. The song "Isn't that why" is the ninth release from the Sterling Reserve Music Project. The lyrics are pensive; "Isn't that why we fall in love, to open up a universe?" The song tries to question if love is a comfort or a distraction from the daily drudgery.

"Anmol Malik has found her vibe as Audrey Piano, where she makes music that's tailor made for a listener's soul. 'Isn't that why' is a song that's melodically poignant and joyous at the same time, with an insightful lyrical vision and I urge each and every one of our fans to go give it a heartfelt listen," said Universal Music and EMI Music, India and South Asia Managing Director and CEO Devraj Sanyal.

Audrey Piano has a different and new voice that is young and fresh. Fans who admire her, liken her music to have the soul of Norah Jones and the quirk of Regina Spektor with the contemporary flavour of Billie Eilish.

"My current personal favourites are George Ezra and Halsey," said Audrey. "I want to create music and stories that touches billions of people and moves them," added the self-taught pianist and vocalist, who is emerging as a master wordsmith with her evocative lyrics.

--IANS

