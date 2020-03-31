  1. Home
Anne Hathaway (Pic Courtesy: Twitter)
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 31 Mar 2020 12:42:00 IST

Actress Anne Hathaway is set to star in an adaptation of "French Children Don't Throw Food".

Based on the autobiography from Pamela Druckerman, the project is being financed by StudioCanal, with Blueprint Picture set to produce, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

The story, described as "Julie & Julia" in tone, follows an American journalist who moves to Paris for her husband's job and raises a family there. As she tries to figure out how to balance her family and career, and battle the feelings that she is failing at both, she observes her French neighbours and friends to uncover the secrets behind parenting well-behaved French children. She discovers that everyone, no matter how perfect they might appear, has their own problems.

Jamie Minoprio and Jonathan Stern wrote the most recent draft of the adaptation.

Hathaway is currently seen in the Joan Didion adaptation "The Last Thing He Wanted from Dee Rees" for Netflix. She next will be seen in Robert Zemeckis' "The Witches" remake, playing the Grand High Witch.

