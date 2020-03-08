Another monster movie on James Wan's mind

Los Angeles, March 8 (IANS) "Aquaman" director James Wan will soon be working on another monster movie.

The filmmaker has teamed up with Universal Pictures to take forward Universal's monster legacy, reports variety.com.

Details of the untitled project are sparse. Wan is set to produce the project, and a director has not yet been set.

The announcement comes a week after the debut of the Universal's "The Invisible Man", a modern-day version of the studios' 1933 movie of the same name. Other Universal monster titles of that era include "Dracula", "Frankenstein", "The Mummy", "The Wolf Man" and "Creature from the Black Lagoon".

Wan is producing through his Atomic Monster banner, which is in post-production on Wan's "Malignant", "The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It", "There's Someone Inside Your House"; and "Mortal Kombat". Atomic Monster is in production on the fourth season of "MacGyver".

Robbie Thompson is writing the script for the new project. Thompson is a co-executive producer on the upcoming Netflix series "Cursed", the origin story of the Lady of the Lake from the Arthurian legend.

Wan is also on board for the "Aquaman" sequel. His other directing credits include "Saw", the first two "Insidious" movies, the first two "Conjuring" movies and the "Furious 7".

