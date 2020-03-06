Dhadak actress Janhvi Kapoor turns 23 today. However, way before becoming an actress, Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's little munchkin was no less than a diva. Today her sister Anshula Kapoor shared video on her Instagram story and Janhvi Kapoor. She captioned the video Happy Birthday girl!! I love you @janhhvikapoor.

In this video, Janhvi looked excited while cutting her birthday cake. She looks so beautiful in white attire. On the other hand Bollywood celebrities sending her birthday wishes.

Janhvi Kapoor is currently busy with her upcoming Dostana 2. In this movie, she will be working with Kartik Aaryan. The movie is slated to release in December 2020.

Check out Janhvi Kapoor's birthday video below:

Team Glamsham wishes Janhvi Kapoor a very Happy Birthday.

