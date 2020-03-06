  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Video: Janhvi Kapoor is a happy girl as she cuts her 23rd birthday cake

Video: Janhvi Kapoor is a happy girl as she cuts her 23rd birthday cake

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 06 Mar 2020 13:19:12 IST

Dhadak actress Janhvi Kapoor turns 23 today. However, way before becoming an actress, Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's little munchkin was no less than a diva. Today her sister Anshula Kapoor shared video on her Instagram story and Janhvi Kapoor. She captioned the video Happy Birthday girl!! I love you @janhhvikapoor.

Also read: Happy Birthday: Janhvi Kapoor's seductive back pose pictures will make you drool

In this video, Janhvi looked excited while cutting her birthday cake. She looks so beautiful in white attire.  On the other hand Bollywood celebrities sending her birthday wishes.

Janhvi Kapoor is currently busy with her upcoming Dostana 2. In this movie, she will be working with Kartik Aaryan. The movie is slated to release in December 2020.

Check out Janhvi Kapoor's birthday video below:

Team Glamsham wishes Janhvi Kapoor a very Happy Birthday.

Janhvi looked cutting her birthday cake

Related Topics

NewsTaika Waititi to helm 'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory' series

Taika Waititi to helm 'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory' series

NewsUrvashi Rautela scrubs Greece event post coronavirus outbreak

Urvashi Rautela scrubs Greece event post coronavirus outbreak

NewsKaty Perry, Orlando Bloom postpone wedding amid coronavirus scare

Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom postpone wedding amid coronavirus scare

NewsShah Rukh Khan wishes luck to 'Kaamyaab' team

Shah Rukh Khan wishes luck to 'Kaamyaab' team

NewsAriana Grande swatted once again by an unknown person

Ariana Grande swatted once again by an unknown person

NewsTaylor Swift lends support for tornado affected victims

Taylor Swift lends support for tornado affected victims

NewsMohit Raina's role as IPS officer in 'Bhaukaal' is inspired by true life events

Mohit Raina's role as IPS officer in 'Bhaukaal' is inspired by true life events

NewsTamil superstar Vishal's new film gets summer release date

Tamil superstar Vishal's new film gets summer release date

NewsAllu Arjun shares a sweet message for wife Sneha

Allu Arjun shares a sweet message for wife Sneha