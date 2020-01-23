Anshuman Jha wins Jury Award as Best Actor at Rajasthan film fest

Mumbai, Jan 23 (IANS) Actor Anshuman Jha has won Jury Award Best Actor honour at he Rajasthan International Film Festival 2020 for his performance in the film "Hum Bhi Akele, Tum Bhi Akele".

The film directed by Harish Vyas has been doing the rounds of various festivals for a while now. After winning Best Film at South Asian International Film Festival (SAIFF) in New York, which was also the venue of its world premiere, Anshuman has now won the Jury Award as Best Actor for his portrayal of a homosexual man named Veer at the Rajasthan fest. The film also won Best Director for Vyas, and Best Actress for Zareen Khan (Hindi Feature).

"This one is for my mom. (It is) My last work that she saw. We as a team are grateful and looking forward to this final leg of the journey up to the release. It took over a year to develop this screenplay and there is a different joy to see it flourish now," Anshuman said.

"The story is about an unlikely friendship between two people and how they fill each other's void. In a world that's obsessed with the conventional ideas of romance and friendship, this story is a whiff of fresh air about 'Human Compassion'," he added.

