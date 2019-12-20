Antara Banerjee starts shooting for 'Divya Drishti'

Mumbai, Dec 20 (IANS) "Ragini MMS Returns" season 2 actress Antara Banerjee has started shooting for her part in the TV show "Divya Drishti".

"'Divya Drishti' is a distinctive fiction show, and it's an amazing example of woman power. I absolutely loved the concept of the show and the supernatural element in it makes it more interesting and unique. I will be playing a pivotal character that changes the course of the story. Audiences are in for a shock," Antara said about the show that stars actresses Sangita Ghosh, Nyra Banerjee and Sana Sayyad.

She has also featured in TV shows such as "Kasautii Zindagii Kay" and "Badho Bahu".

