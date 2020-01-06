Anubhav Sinha 'condemns' Anurag Kashyap's Twitter profile pic

Mumbai, Jan 6 (IANS) After filmmaker Anurag Kashyap changed his Twitter profile picture to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah in masks, director Anubhav Sinha said he condemns the action.

Sinha took to Twitter, where he shared the image and sarcastically wrote: "I sincerely condemn the use of this picture by @anuragkashyap72 as his DP. The aspect ratio is absolutely inappropriate."

Several social media users commented on Sinha's tweet.

One wrote: "Can't identify them by clothes :D"

Another tweeted: "They look familiar."

Several masked individuals thrashed students and teachers inside the JNU campus in the National Capital with wooden and metal rods on Sunday.

While the number of the injured in the various clashes which occurred throughout the day was not yet known, at least 20 students were admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences with severe injuries, including the Students Union President Aishe Ghosh, who was reportedly hit over the eye with an iron rod.

