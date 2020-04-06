  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Anuja Sathe on the challenges of playing mafia queen

Anuja Sathe on the challenges of playing mafia queen

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 06 Apr 2020 19:04:52 IST

Mumbai, April 6 (IANS) Actress Anuja Sathe says essaying the role of a mafia queen in the web series "Ek Thi Begum" demanded immense emotional and mental investment.

"We've usually seen films and stories on the mafia/ dons helmed by men, this story talks about a woman rising above her sorrows and becoming the mafia queen of her time," Anuja said.

"I've portrayed a variety of roles before, but this is an opportunity that I just couldn't let go of. Ashraf has many shades to her and reflecting that on screen was a challenge that I wanted to take up. It took immense emotional and mental investment. I hope that people appreciate and enjoy the series as much as we did while making it," she added.

Set in the 1980s in Mumbai, MX Original Series "Ek thi Begum" chronicles the life of Ashraf Bhatkar aka Sapna (played by Anuja). Her life changed when the city's biggest don Maqsood (Ajay Gehi) turned responsible for the death of her husband Zaheer (Ankit Mohan).

The 14 episodic series is created, written and directed by Sachin Darekar. Inspired by true events, the series will stream on MX Player from April 8.

Talking about the project, Darekar said: "This narrative brilliantly captures the resilient strength of a woman who was pushed to the brink but emerges as a dominant force. All the characters play a crucial role in the story and they have truly brought this project alive with their performance."

The show also stars Chinmay Mandlekar, Rajendra Shisatkar, Resham, Abhijeet Chavan, Pradip Doiphode, Vithal Kale, Nazarr Khan, Vijay Nikam, Anil Nagarkar, Suchit Jadhav, Raju Aathavale and Santosh Juvekar amongst others.

--IANS

sug/vnc

NewsEnrique Iglesias's cute dance with daughter Mary will make your day

Enrique Iglesias's cute dance with daughter Mary will make your day

NewsLord Mahavira jain bhajan's

Lord Mahavira jain bhajan's

NewsCovid-19 scare: Chris Hemsworth to offer free guided meditation for kids

Covid-19 scare: Chris Hemsworth to offer free guided meditation for kids

NewsJungle Cruise: Dwayne Johnson explains why the film was pushed again

Jungle Cruise: Dwayne Johnson explains why the film was pushed again

NewsRicha Chadha's viral satire series Quarantina has her fans smiling big during the time of lockdown!

Richa Chadha's viral satire series Quarantina has her fans smiling big during the time of lockdown!

NewsDrashti Dhami prays in daily soap style amid COVID-19

Drashti Dhami prays in daily soap style amid COVID-19

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Escape From LA' by The Weeknd

Song Lyrics of 'Escape From LA' by The Weeknd

NewsEnrique Iglesias's cute dance with daughter Mary will make your day

Enrique Iglesias's cute dance with daughter Mary will make your day

FeatureEk Boond Ishq serial songs starring Viraf Patel and Chhavi Pandey

Ek Boond Ishq serial songs starring Viraf Patel and Chhavi Pandey