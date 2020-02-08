  1. Home
Anupam Kher hosts acting class at New York University (Pic. Courtesy: Instagram)
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 08 Feb 2020 10:51:53 IST

Veteran actor Anupam Kher recently visited the New York University and interacted with the students there.

Kher spoke to the third year class in the Meisner Studio in the Department of Undergraduate Drama of the Tisch School of the Arts. He opened up about how films and acting happened to him and gave some valuable lessons to the students.

"It was fantastic to speak to such brilliant students at New York University. They're all so bright and talented; it was a pleasure to share with them my experience at movies and the love for my craft. I hope it helps them in the long run," Kher said.

Kher is currently seen playing Dr. Vijay Kapoor in medical drama "New Amsterdam" on NBC.

