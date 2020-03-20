  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Anupam Kher self-quarantines on returning from New York

Anupam Kher self-quarantines on returning from New York

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 20 Mar 2020 20:02:29 IST

Mumbai, March 20 (IANS) Veteran actor Anupam Kher, who flew down from New York to India on Saturday, has decided to self-quarantine himself amid the coronavirus outbreak.

"Finally landed in Mumbai from NY after four months. It was so gratifying to see how strictly but politely and competently our authorities at the airport are dealing with #Corona situation. India is really setting up an example of how to deal with the crises. Proud of the authorities and the people," the actor wrote on Instagram.

Kher also posted a video of Mumbai aiport to show how stringently checking procedures were being implemented by the authorities.

Reacting to Anupam's post, actor Varun Dhawan wrote: "Take care Anupam uncle... sending lots of love and good wishes."

In response to Varun's comment, Anupam shared that he would "follow the mandatory self- quarantine".

--IANS

sim/vnc

NewsCOVID-19: Rishi Kapoor extends support to Pakistani citizens

COVID-19: Rishi Kapoor extends support to Pakistani citizens

NewsKareena Kapoor visiting the sets of 'Mentalhood' and has the sweetest message

Kareena Kapoor visiting the sets of 'Mentalhood' and has the sweetest message

NewsParenting lessons by Dino Morea in 'Mentalhood to all the dads out there

Parenting lessons by Dino Morea in 'Mentalhood to all the dads out there

News5 reasons you should binge-watch Swwapnil Joshi's Samantar

5 reasons you should binge-watch Swwapnil Joshi's Samantar

NewsAlaya F talks about how acting allowed her to express herself better

Alaya F talks about how acting allowed her to express herself better

NewsSalman Khan: 'Karan Arjun' is a special film

Salman Khan: 'Karan Arjun' is a special film

Fashion & LifestyleKatrina Kaif, Nia Sharma, Niti Taylor and other celebs slay in white shrug

Katrina Kaif, Nia Sharma, Niti Taylor and other celebs slay in white shrug

Fashion & LifestyleShady Affair: Deepika Padukone knows exactly how to use glares to seal the look

Shady Affair: Deepika Padukone knows exactly how to use glares to seal the look

NewsCOVID-19: Rishi Kapoor extends support to Pakistani citizens

COVID-19: Rishi Kapoor extends support to Pakistani citizens