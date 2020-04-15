Anurag Kashyap is all praise for Vijay Varma

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 15 Apr 2020 08:15:04 IST

Mumbai, April 15 (IANS) Vijay Varma's acting in "Bamfaad" has left filmmaker Anurag Kashyap impressed.

"Vijay and I started our careers with the same films like 'Chittagong' and 'Monsoon Shootout, in which he was the lead and I was the producer. When I saw the first cut of 'Bamfaad', I immediately called up Vijay and told him that with this role, a new aspect of him has come out. I think it's one of the best approaches to a performance by an actor," Anurag said.

In the Zee5 original film, Vijay plays the antagonist. The film marks the debut of veteran actor Paresh Rawal's son Aditya Rawal. It is presented by Anurag Kashyap and directed by Ranjan Chandel.

Vijay will be next seen in Mira Nair's "A Suitable Boy".

