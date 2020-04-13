Anushka is 'disturbed' about COVID-19 stigma in society

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 13 Apr 2020 13:55:42 IST

Mumbai, April 13 (IANS) Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma has voiced concern over the stigma around COVID-19, and has urged people to not discriminate against patients suffering from coronavirus.

Anushka took to social media and voiced her concerns, she wrote: "Deeply disturbed reading some reports about how coronavirus patients and even some medical professionals, who are in the frontline taking care of such patients, are being discriminately treated," she said.

The actress wants all citizens to exercise sensitivity towards patients and medical professionals and called for India to stand shoulder to shoulder in times like this.

"At times like this, it is important that we care for each other and are extremely sensitive to the suffering of others. Let's not treat fellow citizens with disrespect and stigma. It's the time to stay united and stand united," she said.

On the work front, Anushka and her husband, cricketer superstar Virat Kohli, have pledged to support the Prime Minister's Relief Fund and Chief Minister's (Maharashtra) Relief Fund in the ongoing battle against the coronavirus pandemic.

A source in the industry told IANS that Virat and Anushka have jointly donated Rs. 3 crore towards the cause.

