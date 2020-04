Anushka reflects on her realisations during COVID-19 lockdown

Mumbai, April 1 (IANS) Actress Anushka Sharma has had time for some reflection in life during the nationwide lockdown, and says that she has realised just having food, water, a roof over her head and the good health of her family are most important.

"Every dark cloud had a silver lining. And this time, while it may seem like the worst time and in so many ways it actually is, has also forcefully made us all stop and deal with things we might have been running away from because either we were 'busy' or it was convenient to say we were 'busy'. If this time is respected for what it is, it will enable more light to shine through," Anushka said in a twitter post

The actress is deeply pained seeing the sufferings of fellow countrymen.

"For me just having food, water and a roof over my head and the good health of my family seems MOST important. Everything else is a bonus that I bow my head in gratitude for."

She added: "But, that which we call 'basic' is not so basic for everyone after looking at all the people who struggle for just those few things. My prayers with them and their families. May everyone be safe and secure."

She feels time is delivering important life lessons to all.

"This time has surely made me more reflective. This need to stay at home with your loved ones has been forced upon the entire world but there is a deep lesson for us all. There is a lesson to strive for work and life balance (I've valued and strived for this dearly for many years now), there is a lesson to devote more time in things that actually matter," she said.

Anushka says she wants to help as many possible in her best abilities.

She said: "Today, when I'm surrounded by all the blessings in my life, I just want to tell everyone how much compassion I feel for everyone who I see suffer. I want to help as many possible in the best of my abilities. I feel pride in our resilience to be better human beings. I can instinctively feel this in and around me.

"We will all have our individual and subjective lessons from this time and hopefully such lessons will continuously stay with us all."

