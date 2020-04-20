Anushka Sharma lists benefits of work-from-home arrangement

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 20 Apr 2020 16:07:50 IST

Mumbai, April 20 (IANS) With most employers allowing their staff to work from home amid the coronavirus lockdown, actress Anushka Sharma has pointed at the benefits of such an arrangement.

"I read that some companies are work from home as a new norm. Can you imagine how much it will lessen traffic and burden on infrastructure to contain the demands of traffic apart from cutting costs for the companies as well. Food for thought this morning. Good morning," Anushka wrote on Instagram.

Apart from this, Anushka and her husband, Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli, have pledged to support the Prime Minister's Relief Fund and Chief Minister's (Maharashtra) Relief Fund in the ongoing battle against the COVID-19 pandemic.

A source in the industry told IANS that Virat and Anushka have jointly donated Rs 3 crore towards COVID-19 relief.

