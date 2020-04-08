Anushka Sharma reminisces of the time she could go out wearing shades, not masks

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 08 Apr 2020 20:32:31 IST

Mumbai, April 8 (IANS) Actress Anushka Sharma on Wednesday shared a throwback picture from the time she was promoting the 2018 film "Sui Dghaaga" along with co-star Varun Dhawan.

In the image, Anusha and Varun can be seen sitting on a bicycle. With the image, the actress recalled the time when she could actually go out and didn't have to wear masks.

"When we used to be outdoor, in crowds and wearing sunglasses not masks," she captioned the image.

Apart from this, Anushka has been trying her best to spread awareness among people about the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. She recently spoke about how she wants to help as many as possible in her best abilities.

"Today, when I'm surrounded by all the blessings in my life, I just want to tell everyone how much compassion I feel for everyone who I see suffer. I want to help as many possible in the best of my abilities. I feel pride in our resilience to be better human beings. I can instinctively feel this in and around me.

"We will all have our individual and subjective lessons from this time and hopefully such lessons will continuously stay with us all," she had said.

