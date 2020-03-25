  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Anushka Shetty won't stop being friends with Prabhas for work

Anushka Shetty won't stop being friends with Prabhas for work

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 25 Mar 2020 15:06:11 IST

Hyderabad, March 25 (IANS) Southern star Anushka Shetty has set a major friendship goal. A video of her in which she says she can't give up her friendship with Prabhas for work, is trending online.

The "Baahubali" stars have often been in news for being close to each other and have been romantically linked quite often.

Now a video, posted by a fan of Prabhas and Anushka, has gone viral. It's captioned: "if you have to stop one thing between - friendship with Prabhas Or acting in cinema. Sweety: Definitely acting in cinemas. I can't leave friendship for my work.

During a recent interview, Anushka spoke about her link-up with the "Saaho" actor.

She said: "I have known Prabhas for over 15 years now and he is one of my 3 a.m friends. We are usually linked up because both of us are not married and make an amazing on screen pair. Had there been anything between both of us, it would have been out by this time. Both of us are the same kind of people who don't hide any emotions if we are involved."

The two stars have also acted in movies like "Billa" and "Mirchi".

--IANS

nn/vnc

NewsPearl V Puri's playful wink pictures are too cute to handle

Pearl V Puri's playful wink pictures are too cute to handle

NewsNiti Taylor's sun kissed pictures will brighten your day

Niti Taylor's sun kissed pictures will brighten your day

NewsKriti Sanon hopes the rumour of her working with Hrithik Roshan comes true

Kriti Sanon hopes the rumour of her working with Hrithik Roshan comes true

NewsTerence Lewis cooks a homely meal for his watchmen during the COVID-19 lock-down

Terence Lewis cooks a homely meal for his watchmen during the COVID-19 lock-down

NewsYo Yo Honey Singh shares some kicks and punches you can do at home. Check it out!

Yo Yo Honey Singh shares some kicks and punches you can do at home. Check it out!

NewsGood cop, Bad cop- he has played them all! Watch Sanjay Dutt as an IAS officer

Good cop, Bad cop- he has played them all! Watch Sanjay Dutt as an IAS officer

FeatureMX Player makes your Gudi Padwa happier, here's a list of 5 Marathi shows that you can binge watch for free, with your loved ones

MX Player makes your Gudi Padwa happier, here's a list of 5 Marathi shows that you can binge watch for free, with your loved ones

NewsRadhika Apte shares some childhood memories of Gudi Padwa and what makes it special!

Radhika Apte shares some childhood memories of Gudi Padwa and what makes it special!

NewsTMKOC - Gokuldhaamwasi gear up for the 21 day lockdown announced by PM Modi

TMKOC - Gokuldhaamwasi gear up for the 21 day lockdown announced by PM Modi