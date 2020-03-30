  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Anushka, Virat donate to COVID-19 relief, source pegs amount at Rs 3cr

Anushka, Virat donate to COVID-19 relief, source pegs amount at Rs 3cr

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 30 Mar 2020 11:45:27 IST

Mumbai, March 30 (IANS) Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and he husband, cricketer superstar Virat Kohli, have pledged to support the Prime Minister's Relief Fund and Chief Minister's (Maharashtra) Relief Fund in the ongoing battle against the coronavirus pandemic. A source in the industry close to the couple told IANS that Virat and Anushka have jointly donated Rs. 3 crore towards the cause.

Anushka on Monday morning tweeted: "Virat and I are pledging our support towards PM-CARES Fund & the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (Maharashtra). Our hearts are breaking looking at the suffering of so many & we hope our contribution, in some way, helps easing the pain of our fellow citizens #IndaFightsCorona."

Virat too took to Twitter to make the announcement.

"Anushka and I are pledging our support towards PM-CARES Fund & the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (Maharashtra). Our hearts are breaking looking at the suffering of so many & we hope our contribution, in some way, helps easing the pain of our fellow citizens #IndiaFightsCorona," he wrote.

In a joint statement, the power couple said they were pledging their "support towards PM-CARES Fund & the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (Maharashtra)."

"Our hearts are breaking looking at the suffering of so many & we hope our contribution, in some way, helps easing the pain of our fellow citizens," they added.

--IANS

dc/vnc

NewsMahesh Babu offers help to TFI workers amid COVID-19

Mahesh Babu offers help to TFI workers amid COVID-19

NewsYo Yo Honey Singh requests fans to stay at home to fight the outbreak

Yo Yo Honey Singh requests fans to stay at home to fight the outbreak

NewsArjan Bajwa gets great appreciation for a powerful performance in his first digital web series

Arjan Bajwa gets great appreciation for a powerful performance in his first digital web series

NewsBen Affleck, Ana de Armas enjoy romantic outing

Ben Affleck, Ana de Armas enjoy romantic outing

NewsShivin Narang: I love playing the character of Rudra in Beyhadh 2

Shivin Narang: I love playing the character of Rudra in Beyhadh 2

NewsSalman Khan's film Hum Aapke Hain Koun holds the record for the highest footfall ever

Salman Khan's film Hum Aapke Hain Koun holds the record for the highest footfall ever

NewsJohn Krasinski spreads 'Good News' amid Covid-19 pandemic

John Krasinski spreads 'Good News' amid Covid-19 pandemic

NewsMahesh Babu offers help to TFI workers amid COVID-19

Mahesh Babu offers help to TFI workers amid COVID-19

NewsYo Yo Honey Singh requests fans to stay at home to fight the outbreak

Yo Yo Honey Singh requests fans to stay at home to fight the outbreak