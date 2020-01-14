  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Anya Singh: Father's death, mother's health kept me away from acting

Anya Singh: Father's death, mother's health kept me away from acting

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 14 Jan 2020 16:40:59 IST

Mumbai, Jan 14 (IANS) Actress Anya Singh, who makes her digital debut with "Never Kiss Your Best Friend", says she stayed away from acting after her Bollywood break in Yash Raj Films' "Qaidi Band" owing to her fathers demise and mothers failing health.

"I had personal reasons to stay away from acting. I lost my father two months after the release of 'Qaidi Band', so I took time off to be with my family. Then, my mother fell sick, so I wanted to be there for her. So, I was at my home," said Anya, while interacting with the media at a promotional event for her upcoming web series along with her co-actor Nakuul Mehta.

Anya also appeared in a Telugu romantic thriller film "Ninu Veedani Needanu Nene", which released last year.

About working in "Never Kiss Your Best Friend", Anya said: "We had fun and engaged in a lot of leg-pulling, apart from work. It's a light show, so we had a lot of fun doing it. The environment on the set was never serious."

The series is based on Sumrit Shahi's book of the same name and it revolves around two best friends who are struggling with complicated feelings for each other.

Asked if she is feeling nervous about her digital debut, she replied: "I am very excited. I feel we have made a fun-filled and interesting show, which I hope audience will binge-watch. I feel we have done whatever we could have done for this show. It is not up to us any longer, so what can we do feeling nervous about audience response?"

"Never Kiss Your Best Friend" streams January 20 onwards on Zee5.

--IANS

iv/vnc

NewsHimesh Reshammiya opens up on his journey as an actor

Himesh Reshammiya opens up on his journey as an actor

NewsKareena Kapoor thanks the audience for the success of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior

Kareena Kapoor thanks the audience for the success of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior

NewsTaarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Gokuldham society celebrates Lohri with Jassie Gill

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Gokuldham society celebrates Lohri with Jassie Gill

NewsNo Time to Die: Billie Eilish to become the youngest artist to record James Bond song

No Time to Die: Billie Eilish to become the youngest artist to record James Bond song

NewsRaj Kapoor's daughter Ritu Nanda passes away

Raj Kapoor's daughter Ritu Nanda passes away

NewsWhat makes Amitabh Bachchan miss his mother?

What makes Amitabh Bachchan miss his mother?

News'Black Widow' trailer: Scarlett Johansson faces new challenges in the upcoming Marvel Studios film

'Black Widow' trailer: Scarlett Johansson faces new challenges in the upcoming Marvel Studios film

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Bad Guy' by Billie Eilish

Song Lyrics of 'Bad Guy' by Billie Eilish

NewsHimesh Reshammiya opens up on his journey as an actor

Himesh Reshammiya opens up on his journey as an actor