Anya Singh: Hope whoever I'm with becomes or is my best friend

New Delhi, Feb 19 (IANS) Actress Anya Singh, who is currently featuring in a web-series "Never Kiss Your Best Friend", hopes whoever she is with becomes her best friend or is her best friend and described it as a comfortable space to be in.

"I totally agree with it... I think you are lucky if you're best friend can become your partner or your partner becomes your best friend because I feel when you are with your best friends whether it is a guy or a girl, you completely let your guards down. There's no facade. You are completely real and yourself and if that person accepts you for that it's a very pure relationship," Anya told IANS.

"You are not hiding anything as they know you in and out. I think, it is a beautiful space to be in and lucky space to be in. I hope, whoever I am with, becomes my best friend or is my best friend and luckily has happened once before... It's a comfortable space to be in," she added.

The show "Never Kiss Your Best Friend" is based on a book of the same name by Sumrit Shahi. It is streaming on ZEE5.

Anya, 27, made her Bollywood debut in 2017 with "Qaidi Band", which revolves around seven innocent undertrials, who give a band performance in the prison to get into the good books of the authorities and secure their acquittal.

"'Qaidi Band' was released in August 2015, and soon after I lost my father and a few months after that my mother was detected with cancer. I was not trying to taking it slow.. There's your personal life and then there's your professional life and they are two very separate parts of you and I thought it was very important for me to absorb and understand what I had been through and take just time with myself and also be there for my mother through her illness.

"So, for those reasons I stepped away for a while, but now I am back to work harder and I am far stronger I must say," she added.

--IANS

dc/dpb