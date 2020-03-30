  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Aparshakti Khurana: One should come out as a better version of themselves after lockdown

Aparshakti Khurana: One should come out as a better version of themselves after lockdown

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 30 Mar 2020 19:43:26 IST

Mumbai, March 30 (IANS) Actor Aparshakti Khurana believes the coronavirus lockdown will teach people many important lessons about life.

"I feel now no one will take anything for granted. Once people resume their work... they will value their work for sure. I hope people come out as a better version of themselves after the lockdown, and start building healthy relationships with each other than demeaning others," Aparshakti told IANS.

He also shared how is he spending time at home.

"Sometimes I read scripts or take narrations through video calls. Also, I am learning how to cook. I also spend some time in composing songs. And of course, spending quality time with my wife," Aparshakti added.

On the acting front, Aparshakti, who has carved his niche as a fine actor and a comedian with some interesting character roles , was recently seen in the dance drama, "Street Dancer 3D". He will next be seen as a solo lead in "Helmet", which also stars Pranutan.

--IANS

sim/vnc

NewsVin Diesel's son reveals how COVID-19 is 'helping us'

Vin Diesel's son reveals how COVID-19 is 'helping us'

NewsFind out why Angelina Jolie keeps her kids away from Brad Pitt?

Find out why Angelina Jolie keeps her kids away from Brad Pitt?

NewsHere's what Rangita Prita Nandy has to say about Four More Shots 2 being shot in Istanbul

Here's what Rangita Prita Nandy has to say about Four More Shots 2 being shot in Istanbul

NewsKhushali Kumar Wins Critics' Hearts at the 5 th Druk International Film Festival (DIFF)

Khushali Kumar Wins Critics' Hearts at the 5 th Druk International Film Festival (DIFF)

NewsJohn Krasinski spreads 'Good News' amid Covid-19 pandemic

John Krasinski spreads 'Good News' amid Covid-19 pandemic

NewsMahesh Babu offers help to TFI workers amid COVID-19

Mahesh Babu offers help to TFI workers amid COVID-19

NewsVin Diesel's son reveals how COVID-19 is 'helping us'

Vin Diesel's son reveals how COVID-19 is 'helping us'

NewsFind out why Angelina Jolie keeps her kids away from Brad Pitt?

Find out why Angelina Jolie keeps her kids away from Brad Pitt?

NewsHere's what Rangita Prita Nandy has to say about Four More Shots 2 being shot in Istanbul

Here's what Rangita Prita Nandy has to say about Four More Shots 2 being shot in Istanbul