Aparshakti & Pranutan wrap up Varanasi schedule of 'Helmet'

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 28 Dec 2019 17:14:07 IST

Mumbai, Dec 28 (IANS) Aparshakti Khurana has wrapped up the first schedule of "Helmet", where he features as the lead actor, in Varanasi. The quirky comedy has Nutan's grand-daughter Pranutan Bahl as the female lead.

The film is directed by Satram Ramani, who said: "It has been a wonderful experience directing the film in a holy land as Varanasi. This being my first film, and I am much confident and enthusiastic about the next schedule. I cannot wait for people to watch the film."

The first schedule of the film has been shot in rustic locales. The makers also included some local artistes. The next schedule will commence in Mumbai in January.

"Helmet" is also features Abhishek Banerjee and Ashish Verma in pivotal roles.

The film, produced by Sony Pictures Networks Productions and Dino Morea's production house DM Movies, is slated to hit theatres in 2020.

