Aparshakti: Prioritising family over career isn't being 'less ambitious'

Mumbai, Feb 7 (IANS) Actor Aparshakti Khurana is right now gearing up for the romantic drama "Helmet", his first solo release as a Bollywood hero, opposite Pranutal Bahl. He was also recently seen the recent short film "Nawab", a relationship drama. The actor says in personal life he is driven by relationships. He adds that he always prioritises his loved ones over career and that does not make him a "less ambitious" person.

"I feel things will get worse in the future, considering we are getting obsessed with our careers. We rarely meet our real friends. These days, if someone prioritises relationships over professional life, people tend to call them 'less ambitious', and they are looked down upon by people who are living a life that only revolves around their career. That is untrue in my philosophy. I am someone who is very much driven by my family members and childhood friends, and I will never get so obsessed with my career as to miss out on the touch and warmth that I get from them. Does that makes me sound less ambitious? I do not know, but that surely makes me happy," Aparshakti told IANS.

"Nawab" released on YouTube channel Royal Stag Barrel Select Large Short Films on Wednesday, and revolves around a young couple in a marriage that is revealing cracks owing to high ambition. The film also features Maria Goretti, Geetika Vidya, and Seema Pawha, and is directed by Mansi Jain.

Born and brought up in Chandigarh the actor made his Bollywood debut with a character role in Aamir Khan's 2016 blockbuster "Dangal". He has since then carved a niche as a credible actor with brilliant comic timing in films such as "Badrinath Ki Dulhania", "Stree", "Luka Chuppi", "Jabariya Jodi", "Pati, Patni Aur Woh" to name a few.

Talking about opportunities in the film industry, and carving own space, Aparshakti said: "I think I am fortunate to be part of some interesting stories. Also, although those parts were small, each one of them was different from the another, and that is how I managed to show my versatility."

