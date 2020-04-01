April Fools' Day (1st of April every year) is celebrated across the world as a day when people play practical jokes and spoofs on each other, called April fool. On this day we share some comedy serials to binge watch.

The value of good content is too great to be overcome especially when the whole country has come together to combat Coronavirus (Covid 19) pandemic. While millions across the country self-isolate and practice social distancing, television has become an even more integral part of their daily routines. Keeping up with its philosophy of entertaining the audience with the best of content.

Also Read: COVID-19 LOCKDOWN: Childhood shows you can re-watch while stuck at home

Rightfully picked to cover a variety of entertainment needs ranging from comedy, drama, slice of life, mythology and reality shows, the channel will enable viewers to enjoy their time at home while providing wholesome family entertainment.

Check out comedy serials below to binge watch during the pandemic.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Sarabhai v/s Sarabhai

Baa Bahoo Aur Baby

Khichdi

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain!

The Suite Life of Karan & Kabir