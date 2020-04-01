Amal Sehrawat: April Fool's Day is another way to disrupt your monotonous daily life schedule in a fun way. It's also a test of your sense of humor, whether you can take a joke in a healthy spirit or not. I had once been fooled to come to Yash Raj Films to sign a film contract which later turned out to be a prank by my friends.



Vijayendra Kumeria: April Fool's Day to me is a fun day. It's fun to play pranks on people, it's fun when you are shooting as there is a lot of scope of playing pranks and having fun. The only thing I would request people for this April Fool’s Day is that please don’t circulate fake news and rumours. Last year, I played a prank on my mom. She is vegetarian and we had a family dinner. After she finished her soup, I slipped a tiny bone in her bowl and made her feel that she has accidentally had a non-vegetarian soup. It was funny to see her reaction. I have never seen her so hyper. After some time when I told her that it was a prank, I swear, she literally ran after me, to hit me. It was fun.



Mohsin Khan: We use take artificial insects to school which was made up of rubber. We used to get these big cockroach, spiders and they looked very real. What we used to do is suddenly that two of us would indulge someone in a conversation. Then we used to keep those rubber insects on their shoulders or desks. Those were cute childhood incidents which we will always remember.



Mohit Malhotra: I have given a chocolate shaped shocker instrument to my brother Himanshu Malhotra. I told him I got this for him as I got a new show and when he ate, it gave him a little current.



Mohamad Nazim: Last year, I was working on a show when some colleagues wanted me to ‘faint’ on the sets and scare the production team. I did so, and everyone panicked. When they realized that it was an April Fool’s joke, they got angry. However, we sorted it out later.



Shashank Vyas: Once, I told a bunch of friends that I have booked an entire show of Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge. All my friends rushed to the theatre and on reaching there, they saw a housefull board. The girl I had a crush on also came and was very upset.



Mrunal Jain: One Fool’s Day, I arranged for some fake cops to ‘raid’ my dance school. As expected, my instructor and fellow students were totally scared. But they were not offended.