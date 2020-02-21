AR Rahman: '99 Songs' a feel-good movie, not art film

Mumbai, Feb 21 (IANS) Indian music maestro AR Rahman assures that "99 Songs", his debut film as a scriptwriter and producer, is feel-good fare and not an art film.

"We did a screening of this film at Busan Film Festival and we got standing ovation. I would say this is a feel-good movie and not an art film. To be clear, it is for all the people in the world and all the people in India. I am not pitching it as an art film because it has got all the elements that you require for a regular Hindi film," said Rahman, while interacting with the media at the music launch of "99 Songs". Rahman attended the do along with co-writer and director Vishwesh Krishnamoorthy and film's lead actor Ehan Bhatt.

'"99 Songs" premiered at 24th Busan International Film Festival in the 'Open Cinema' category on October 9 last year. The film follows the journey of a young man named Jay whose life centers around his two great loves — his music and his girlfriend Sophie.

Asked why Rahman chose to make his film in Hindi and not in his mother tongue Tamil, he said: "Why not? I am from South (India) and it's very easy for me to make a Tamil film. But I felt the story of this film is pan-Indian and not just South-centric. When you make a Tamil film and you dub it in Hindi, it shows that it's a South-Indian movie, but here it is universal. I feel the story and settings could be anywhere."

'99 Songs' features Ehan Bhat, Edilsy, Tenzin Dalha, Lisa Ray, Manisha Koirala, Rahul Ram and Ranjit Barot in important roles. Makers of "99 Songs" will soon announce the India release date of the film.

