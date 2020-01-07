  1. Home
  2. News
  3. AR Rahman gives glimpse to 'Shikara' music

AR Rahman gives glimpse to 'Shikara' music

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 07 Jan 2020 18:50:29 IST

Mumbai, Jan 7 (IANS) Music Maestro AR Rahman gave a glimpse of the music and sounds of the upcoming film "Shikara: The Untold Story Of Kashmiri Pandits", with a performance at the film's trailer launch here on Tuesday.

The film marks the return of Vidhu Vinod Chopra to direction in Bollywood after 13 years. His last Hindi directorial feature film was "Eklavya: The Royal Guard" in 2007.

"Shikara" addresses the issue of ethnic cleansing and riots that took place in 1989 in Kashmir, and in recent times when Article 370 was abolished. The trailer was released on Tuesday.

The trailer features Aadil Khan as Shiv Kumar Dhar and Sadia as Shanti Dhar, and shows the layers of blooming romance in the conflict-ridden state of Kashmir.

To make the event special, Rahman enchanted the audience with a soulful live performance of the film's theme music.

It was an enthralling experience for the crowd. Rahman arrived in Mumbai at 3am after celebrating his birthday on January 6.

Presented by Fox Star Studios, produced by Vinod Chopra Productions and co-produced by Fox star Studios, the movie will release on February 7.

--IANS

sug/vnc

NewsTiger Shroff marks countdowns to two months to 'Baaghi 3'

Tiger Shroff marks countdowns to two months to 'Baaghi 3'

NewsBigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana makes jokes on Salman Khan washing utensils

Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana makes jokes on Salman Khan washing utensils

NewsMalang: Anil Kapoor opens up on doing intimate scenes

Malang: Anil Kapoor opens up on doing intimate scenes

NewsShoojit Sircar takes a jibe at profiteers

Shoojit Sircar takes a jibe at profiteers

NewsJoaquin Phoenix's 'Joker' leads BAFTA 2020 nominations

Joaquin Phoenix's 'Joker' leads BAFTA 2020 nominations

NewsTimothee Chalamet to star in Bob Dylan biopic

Timothee Chalamet to star in Bob Dylan biopic

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Everybody Hates Me' by The Chainsmokers

Song Lyrics of 'Everybody Hates Me' by The Chainsmokers

FeatureKapil Dev : Great cricketer, greater lover!!

Kapil Dev : Great cricketer, greater lover!!

Dialogues5 Ghisa-Pita dialogues that every married couple says

5 Ghisa-Pita dialogues that every married couple says