  1. Home
  2. News
  3. AR Rahman poses with Maroon 5's PJ Morton at Grammys 2020

AR Rahman poses with Maroon 5's PJ Morton at Grammys 2020

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 27 Jan 2020 15:31:15 IST

Los Angeles, Jan 27 (IANS) AR Rahman was spotted at the Grammys 2020, and the music maestro had been loading Instagram with posts and updates from the gala.

From sharing videos of artiste performances to a sneak peek of his Grammys look, Rahman has shared several moments from the ceremony. But it's his picture with singer PJ Morton, who is a part of the pop band Maroon 5, that has grabbed maximum eyeballs.

Rahman, who turned out in a long red leather coat, is seen standing between his son Ameen and Morton in the image.

He mourned the demise of NBA legend Kobe Bryant, and also shared a glimpse of the tribute from the ceremony.

"RIP Kobe!" he wrote on Instagram.

The 62nd annual Grammy Awards took place on Sunday here.

In India the ceremony was aired on Monday morning on VH1.

--IANS

sim/vnc

NewsHorrifying look of Haunted hills Motion teaser out

Horrifying look of Haunted hills Motion teaser out

NewsAkshay Kumar looks fierce in 'Bachchan Pandey' new look

Akshay Kumar looks fierce in 'Bachchan Pandey' new look

NewsEkta Kapoor reveals son Ravie Kapoor first picture on his first birthday

Ekta Kapoor reveals son Ravie Kapoor first picture on his first birthday

NewsGRAMMY AWARDS 2020: Complete Winners List

GRAMMY AWARDS 2020: Complete Winners List

News'Class of 2020' Trailer: Relive your high school fun, drama and memories with Rohan Mehra, Chetna Pande and others

'Class of 2020' Trailer: Relive your high school fun, drama and memories with Rohan Mehra, Chetna Pande and others

NewsYeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Kartik and Naira planning their second baby?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Kartik and Naira planning their second baby?

Fashion & LifestyleWe are same same but different: From Priyanka Chopra to Sonakshi Sinha these celes wearing mismatch outfits

We are same same but different: From Priyanka Chopra to Sonakshi Sinha these celes wearing mismatch outfits

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Anyone' by Demi Lovato

Song Lyrics of 'Anyone' by Demi Lovato

NewsHorrifying look of Haunted hills Motion teaser out

Horrifying look of Haunted hills Motion teaser out