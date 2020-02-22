  1. Home
A R Rahman to introduce 15 tracks in upcoming film
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 22 Feb 2020 10:09:37 IST

Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman, who has turned writer and producer with his movie "99 Songs", will be introducing 15 original tracks through the musical romance.

Talking about the same, Rahman said: "I think this film is coming at the right time. With so many remixes being the norm these days, I'm looking forward to seeing audiences' reception to the original compositions. '99 Songs' has 15 original tracks in the album; I am eager to see how well they receive it. Audience support and encouragement will motivate us to make even more beautiful music and movies."

Also Read: A.R. Rahman's 'Jai ho' in original song montage

Each of the 15 compositions, including the soul-stirring song "Jwalamukhi" in Arijit Singh's voice, comes with musical touch by Rahman.

The movie is directed by debutant director Vishwesh Krishnamoorthy and will release in three languages -- Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. "99 Songs" will also introduce Ehan Bhat.

Presented by Jio Studios, the film is produced by AR Rahman's production company YM Movies and co-produced by Ideal Entertainment.

