  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Arati Kadav proud to represent India globally with 'Cargo'

Arati Kadav proud to represent India globally with 'Cargo'

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 06 Mar 2020 21:08:15 IST

Mumbai, March 6 (IANS) Director Arati Kadav says she is proud that her film "Cargo" has been representing India at sci-fi fests of the world.

After South By SouthWest, Arati's "Cargo" will be showcased at the Chattanooga Film Festival, Tennessee. It will kick off on April 16.

" 'Cargo' is a genre film, with a distinct Indian voice and it is nice to be appreciated by CFF, which is a really cool genre festival," Arati said.

"So many of our Indian films travel to really amazing festivals but I am happy that with 'Cargo', for the first time, we are making some in-roads in the genre fests and sci-fi fests of the world. The other films at the festival are looking exemplary as well because I've been reading up on them, I'm intrigued. The festival runs are important for exposure, growth and to create the right noise around the films so they warrantee a release they deserve," she added.

The film revolves around demon Prahastha who has been working on a spaceship for years for the Post Death Transition services with the help of a female astronaut, where dead people are recycled for rebirth. It features Shweta Tripathi, Vikrant Massey and Nandu Madhav.

Shweta plays the role of an astronaut who helps her colleague played by Vikrant, who plays a demon operating the post-death transition services in a space station.

--IANS

sug/vnc

NewsMentalhood's title track is all set to awaken the Mom-petitor in you

Mentalhood's title track is all set to awaken the Mom-petitor in you

NewsMohit Raina's role as IPS officer in 'Bhaukaal' is inspired by true life events

Mohit Raina's role as IPS officer in 'Bhaukaal' is inspired by true life events

NewsTamil superstar Vishal's new film gets summer release date

Tamil superstar Vishal's new film gets summer release date

NewsAllu Arjun shares a sweet message for wife Sneha

Allu Arjun shares a sweet message for wife Sneha

NewsFind out why Irrfan Khan is getting restless?

Find out why Irrfan Khan is getting restless?

NewsTaika Waititi to helm 'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory' series

Taika Waititi to helm 'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory' series

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Feel Me' by Selena Gomez

Song Lyrics of 'Feel Me' by Selena Gomez

NewsMentalhood's title track is all set to awaken the Mom-petitor in you

Mentalhood's title track is all set to awaken the Mom-petitor in you

NewsMohit Raina's role as IPS officer in 'Bhaukaal' is inspired by true life events

Mohit Raina's role as IPS officer in 'Bhaukaal' is inspired by true life events