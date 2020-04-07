When it comes to relationships, it’s never easy dealing with a divorce or the loss of a life partner. And if bringing yourself to terms seems tough, the presence of a child makes things even tougher. With a void in one's life, it takes a lot of mental strength for one to fall in love, let alone get remarried.

And when the chips are down, trust the children to come to the rescue and add light to their parent’s life by finding them a life partner. Who said second innings can’t be fun? If you’re looking for five interesting stories that are based on kids setting their parents up, then look no further than the list below.

Who’s Your Daddy - The recently launched dramedy on ALTBalaji and ZEE5, featuring Rahul Dev and Harsh Beniwal as the father-son duo, showcases the day-to-day adventures of Soggy and Prem, his retired army personnel father who reside in Delhi. Based in ‘Dilwalo ki Dilli’, the Bernalas are the coolest family in town! Through the show, one gets to witness how Soggy sets up his father to become an overnight star with the lady patrons of the DVD world and how the duo runs a successful business until their world turns upside down. The show features Bollywood actor Rahul Dev, YouTuber Harsh Beniwal and Nikhil Bhambri.

Patiala Babes - Loaded drama and emotions aplenty, Patiala Babes is the story of Babita, a simple and down-to-earth woman who has a hard time overcoming self-doubt formed by years of being in an oppressive marriage. She stays with her super brave-daughter Mini who guides her in every small decision. So much so, that Mini takes the biggest step of her life in going ahead and making her mother marry again. Post Babita’s marriage to Hanuman Singh, the show focused on how Babita, Mini, and Hanuman together as a family, solve all problems that come their way. The show features Ashnoor Kaur, Aniruddh Dave and Paridhi Sharma and streams on SET and Sony LIV.

Hum Tum and Them - This beautiful offering by ALTBalaji and ZEE5 is the story of two single parents Shiva and Yudi, who get a second chance at love. A show that’s far from the mainstream love story and one that’s going to leave nothing but good memories on your mind. Along with it being a story of a couple who’re looking to begin their second innings of love and start afresh, it's also the tale of their kids from their previous relationships that adds a host of uncertainty. But love always triumphs in the end as their children, who start as enemies, now do their best to unite Shiva and Yudi. The series featuring some stellar star cast performances from Shweta Tiwari and Akshay Oberoi is a must-watch.

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai – How could we talk about kids setting their parents up and not talk about this cult classic. This Bollywood blockbuster starring Kajol, Rani Mukherjee, and Shah Rukh Khan was a major hit in the '90s and continues to be one of the most romantic films in the industry. The story talks about a love triangle, set in college, between Rahul (SRK), Anjali (Kajol) and Tina (Rani), spread years apart. Shahrukh Khan plays a single father to his daughter Anjali (Sana Saeed) after his wife's (Tina) death. Having received letters from Tina on her 8th birthday about how her parents met, Anjali realizes that her father and his best friend Anjali were always in love. On a mission to set these two long lost friends up, the kid plays cupid as Rahul and Anjali finally end up together. Watching SRK and Kajol end up together was just the happy ending we could have asked for.