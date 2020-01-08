  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Arhaan Khan slammed by netizens for posting Rashami's pix

Arhaan Khan slammed by netizens for posting Rashami's pix

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 08 Jan 2020 15:00:09 IST

Mumbai, Jan 8 (IANS) Model and evicted "Bigg Boss 13" contestant Arhaan Khan showed his support for his girlfriend and actress Rashami Desai by posting some throwback pictures with Rashami. He was slammed for his post on Instagram, with netizens asking him to "stay away from her".

He took to his Instagram account to give a shout-out to Rashami, and thanking her for supporting him during his stay in the house.

"Out of suffering have emerged the strongest soul; the most massive characters are seared with scars..... So proud of you @imrashamidesai Come out with the trophy," he posted, along with a few loved-up photographs of themselves.

Soon, he was slammed for his post.

One user wrote: "Hey, how about staying away from Rashami and let her live her life without any betrayal? PS: Also, stay away from house and let her reunite with her family."

Another wrote, "Stop using her please.. please leave her alone..", while one wrote: "He knows it very well ki uski vajah se kitne sare #RashamiDesai fans h boycotted her..then also.. pls @arhaankhaan leave her alone.. let her come out peacefully..why do these shameless tactics now. Where were you when we were trending for her?? Just leave her!"

During his stay in the "Bigg Boss" house, Arhaan was reprimanded by Salman Khan for hiding facts about his personal life from Rashami. There have been allegations also that he has been taking advantage of her property during her absence. Arhaan denied these allegations, but there was proof that he may not have told the truth.

--IANS

sug/bg

NewsDabangg 3: Salman Khan surprises Kichcha Sudeep with a luxury car

Dabangg 3: Salman Khan surprises Kichcha Sudeep with a luxury car

NewsKangana Ranaut is all praises for Deepika Padukone's 'Chhapaak'

Kangana Ranaut is all praises for Deepika Padukone's 'Chhapaak'

NewsElton John, Chris Hemsworth pledge to help Australia wildfire efforts

Elton John, Chris Hemsworth pledge to help Australia wildfire efforts

NewsNaezy launched his debut album 'Maghreb'

Naezy launched his debut album 'Maghreb'

NewsBhumi Pednekar wishes to portray different shades of a woman

Bhumi Pednekar wishes to portray different shades of a woman

NewsNever Kiss You Best Friend Trailer: Nakuul Mehta and Anya Singh bring back college romance

Never Kiss You Best Friend Trailer: Nakuul Mehta and Anya Singh bring back college romance

NewsMahesh Babu is receiving a lot of love for the trailer of his upcoming next!

Mahesh Babu is receiving a lot of love for the trailer of his upcoming next!

NewsBigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla notices love bite on Mahira Sharma's neck

Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla notices love bite on Mahira Sharma's neck

NewsMelissa McCarthy to collaborate with Nicole Kidman

Melissa McCarthy to collaborate with Nicole Kidman