  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Sweetener Tour: Ariana Grande surprises fans with first ever live album

Sweetener Tour: Ariana Grande surprises fans with first ever live album

Sweetener Tour Ariana Grande surprises fans with first ever live album (Pic. Courtesy: Twitter)
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 23 Dec 2019 16:15:34 IST

Ariana Grande surprised her fans as she released her Sweetener Tour live album after hinting that she'd be leaving a post-tour "parting gift" on Sunday night.

The singer who had just wrapped her concert in Inglewood, CA, gifted her fans with an early Christmas present: her first live album.

Also Read: John Legend's daughter thinks Ariana Grande is a better singer

The singer dropped the lengthy 'K Bye For Now' (Swt Live) album at around 2:00 AM on Monday, December 23. Ariana called the album "a little something to thank u for everything and to make saying goodbye to this chapter a lil easier" in a tweet a few hours before it dropped.

Grande announced the album earlier in the month, on Dec. 11, when she revealed its tracklist and confirmed it will be releasing before the end of the year.

K Bye For Now (Swt Live) features 32 tracks. The album follows the setlist for the Sweetener World Tour almost perfectly, with a few added tunes to mix things up.

The pop stars' months-long trip on the Sweetener World Tour began on March 18 in Albany, N.Y., and finally wrapped up on Dec. 22 in Inglewood, California.

Related Topics

NewsTaarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Jetha Lal cooks up a story about cooking, lands in soup

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Jetha Lal cooks up a story about cooking, lands in soup

NewsBhabiji Ghar Par Hain' and 'Jijaji Chat Par Hai' share Christmas memories

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain' and 'Jijaji Chat Par Hai' share Christmas memories

NewsHarry Potter: Emma Watson has small reunion with former co-stars

Harry Potter: Emma Watson has small reunion with former co-stars

NewsShriya Saran grooves to Naya Naya Love for Sab Kushal Mangal

Shriya Saran grooves to Naya Naya Love for Sab Kushal Mangal

NewsSanya Malhotra gets nostalgic as 'Dangal' clocks 3 years

Sanya Malhotra gets nostalgic as 'Dangal' clocks 3 years

NewsElton John opens up on his friendship with the late George Michael

Elton John opens up on his friendship with the late George Michael

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Dangerous Woman' by Ariana Grande

Song Lyrics of 'Dangerous Woman' by Ariana Grande

NewsKnow why Varun Dhawan calls Salman Khan an Elephant?

Know why Varun Dhawan calls Salman Khan an Elephant?

Fashion & LifestyleSara Ali Khan walks the red carpet sans makeup

Sara Ali Khan walks the red carpet sans makeup