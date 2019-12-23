Ariana Grande surprised her fans as she released her Sweetener Tour live album after hinting that she'd be leaving a post-tour "parting gift" on Sunday night.

The singer who had just wrapped her concert in Inglewood, CA, gifted her fans with an early Christmas present: her first live album.

The singer dropped the lengthy 'K Bye For Now' (Swt Live) album at around 2:00 AM on Monday, December 23. Ariana called the album "a little something to thank u for everything and to make saying goodbye to this chapter a lil easier" in a tweet a few hours before it dropped.

Grande announced the album earlier in the month, on Dec. 11, when she revealed its tracklist and confirmed it will be releasing before the end of the year.

K Bye For Now (Swt Live) features 32 tracks. The album follows the setlist for the Sweetener World Tour almost perfectly, with a few added tunes to mix things up.

The pop stars' months-long trip on the Sweetener World Tour began on March 18 in Albany, N.Y., and finally wrapped up on Dec. 22 in Inglewood, California.