Ariana Grande, mother seek restraining order against obsessed fan

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 21 Mar 2020 13:28:42 IST

Los Angeles, March 21 (IANS) Singer Ariana Grande has filed for a restraining order to keep an obsessed fan away from her.

She filed legal documents on Friday, seeking temporary protection from a 20-something man, who was arrested outside her Los Angeles home on Saturday, reports aceshowbiz.com.

He managed to sneak past the star's security detail and made his way to Ariana's front door. He was taken into custody and booked for misdemeanour trespassing and felony battery -- for reportedly spitting at the arresting officers.

According to tmz.com sources say Grande's mother is also seeking court-ordered protection from the man.

Grande was also caught up in a swatting hoax earlier this month, when police had to investigate a report of gunshots fired at her home.

