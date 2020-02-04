  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Ariana Grande locks arms with Mikey Foster on her date night, sparks dating rumours

Ariana Grande locks arms with Mikey Foster on her date night, sparks dating rumours

Ariana Grande spotted holding arms with rumored flame Mikey Foster (Pic. Courtesy: dailymail)
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 04 Feb 2020 11:15:37 IST

Ariana Grande has been spotted on a date with her Social House collaborator Mikey Foster at Disneyland, who has long been rumoured to be her boyfriend.

The Grammy winner was snapped as she enjoyed her trip to one of her favourite places, Disneyland, along with her group of friends. Grande was seen locking arms together with the Social House performer Mikey Foster, fuelling dating rumours.

Also Read: Ariana Grande shares her reaction to watching BTS rehearse

According to a source, the two spent around two hours at the California amusement park along with a couple. The pair also enjoyed many thrill rides at the park, including the Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge area and the Guardians of the Galaxy ride.

While the 26-year-old strolled around the park having a deep in conversation with her female friend, Mikey stayed close to her with his arm folded in hers as they walked together behind a VIP guide at the Happiest Place On Earth.

For their date, the 'Senorita' hitmaker donned jeans and high heeled boots, along with a jacket.

Earlier that day, Ariana shared images on her Instagram story revealing that she was in the studio with Mikey.

Related Topics

NewsHere's how Aditya Roy Kapur prepared for his role in 'Malang'?

Here's how Aditya Roy Kapur prepared for his role in 'Malang'?

News'Shukranu' Trailer: Divyenndu Sharma and Shweta Basu Prasad in a hilarious comedy adventure about 'Nasbandi'

'Shukranu' Trailer: Divyenndu Sharma and Shweta Basu Prasad in a hilarious comedy adventure about 'Nasbandi'

NewsJennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez to get married soon

Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez to get married soon

NewsVeteran actress Waheeda Rehman turns 82

Veteran actress Waheeda Rehman turns 82

NewsSuper Bowl 2020: Shakira grooves to her hit song 'Hips don't lie'

Super Bowl 2020: Shakira grooves to her hit song 'Hips don't lie'

NewsMargot Robbie promises to 'disappear soon'

Margot Robbie promises to 'disappear soon'

NewsAriana Grande locks arms with Mikey Foster on her date night, sparks dating rumours

Ariana Grande locks arms with Mikey Foster on her date night, sparks dating rumours

NewsAmitabh Bachchan is seen leading Divyanka Tripathi by her dupatta

Amitabh Bachchan is seen leading Divyanka Tripathi by her dupatta

NewsHere's how Aditya Roy Kapur prepared for his role in 'Malang'?

Here's how Aditya Roy Kapur prepared for his role in 'Malang'?