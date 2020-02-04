Ariana Grande has been spotted on a date with her Social House collaborator Mikey Foster at Disneyland, who has long been rumoured to be her boyfriend.

The Grammy winner was snapped as she enjoyed her trip to one of her favourite places, Disneyland, along with her group of friends. Grande was seen locking arms together with the Social House performer Mikey Foster, fuelling dating rumours.

According to a source, the two spent around two hours at the California amusement park along with a couple. The pair also enjoyed many thrill rides at the park, including the Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge area and the Guardians of the Galaxy ride.

While the 26-year-old strolled around the park having a deep in conversation with her female friend, Mikey stayed close to her with his arm folded in hers as they walked together behind a VIP guide at the Happiest Place On Earth.

For their date, the 'Senorita' hitmaker donned jeans and high heeled boots, along with a jacket.

Earlier that day, Ariana shared images on her Instagram story revealing that she was in the studio with Mikey.