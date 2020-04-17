Ariana Grande surprised her fans by giving her Disney performance they didn't even know they needed on Thursday night.

The '7 Rings' hitmaker participated in ABC's 'Disney Family Singalong' where she perform 'I Won't Say I'm in Love' from 1997 hit cartoon film 'Hercules.'

The 26-year-old not only sang the lead vocals, but also performed solo all the five different backup harmonies, recreating the animated performance in which Princess Megara a.k.a. Meg is backed by the five muses.

Hosted by Ryan Seacrest, the special event was an hour-long TV special broadcast on ABC and featured a star-studded line-up of celebs and artistes singing a whole host of Disney classics.

The hour long event also included appearances by host Ryan Seacrest, Demi Lovato, Christina Aguilera, Derek and Julianne Hough and Beyonce to name a few.