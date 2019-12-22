  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Arijit, Raftaar enthrall music lovers in Mumbai

Arijit, Raftaar enthrall music lovers in Mumbai

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 22 Dec 2019 16:42:06 IST

Mumbai, Dec 22 (IANS) Bollywood musicians Arijit Singh, Raftaar and Sunidhi Chauhan, among many others, enthralled music lovers with their power-packed performances at the 5th edition of Bollywood Music Project (BMP) here on Saturday.

The over 10,000-strong audience enjoyed the two-day music fiesta held at the Jio World Garden.

"With every passing year, BMP has set new benchmarks in experiential entertainment. The audience were spoilt for choice with over 50 artistes playing for them and a vast variety of experiences such as the BMP Mela and a wide range of food and beverages to choose from. We're happy to see both performers and the audience equally appreciating the way the entire BMP festival experience was curated," Janak Vora, CEO, Event Capital, said.

Apart from Arijit, Sunidhi and Raftaar, other personalities who were seen performing at the event included Vishal Bhardwaj, Neha Bhasin, Shalmali Kholgade, Mohammed Irfan, Divya Kumar, Divine, B. Praak, Ram Sampath and Vishal Dadlani.

Tarsame Mittal of TM Talent Management said: "It feels amazing to curate such a festival that showcases back-to-back magical performances across two stages, keeping the audience engaged throughout."

The Day 2 of the event started with a delightful performance by Bridge Bhaasha. Next on the line-up were Nikhil Paul Gorge and Prajakta Shukre who churned out some Marathi numbers for Mumbaikars. The stage saw some back-to-back Bollywood numbers, including "Dilbaro", "Mast kalander" and "Lamberghini", among others, by Peak Level Ft., Aabha Hanjura, Nupur Pant and Ramya.

Next on the list was Divya Kumar who enthralled the audience with the Bollywood hits "Saason ki mala" and "Mast kalandar".

He was joined by Arijit Singh as the surprise act for Day 2 who sang the hit number "Maayi teri chunariya".

Appreciating Arijit's gesture, Divya said: "We have artistes like Arijit in today's time also who come on stage to support other artistes. He shows that artistes are not bigger than music."

This was followed by live dance and song performance by Kholgade, who gave the audience back-to-back hits to dance on, including "Move your body", "Daaru Desi", "Lat lag gayi" and more.

--IANS

dc/arm

NewsKaran Johar to unveil book on Sridevi

Karan Johar to unveil book on Sridevi

NewsVarun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor's 'Muqabla' song from Street Dancer 3D song out

Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor's 'Muqabla' song from Street Dancer 3D song out

NewsParineeti Chopra dropped from 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' campaign

Parineeti Chopra dropped from 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' campaign

NewsBigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai back to fighting mode

Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai back to fighting mode

NewsBirthday Special: Govinda's iconic comedy movies

Birthday Special: Govinda's iconic comedy movies

News'Gully Boy' named most tweeted Hindi film of 2019

'Gully Boy' named most tweeted Hindi film of 2019

FeatureBollywood Movie Remakes of 2019

Bollywood Movie Remakes of 2019

FeatureBollywood Comedy Movies of 2019 to tickle your funny bone

Bollywood Comedy Movies of 2019 to tickle your funny bone

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Leaked' by Lil Tjay ft. Lil Wayne

Song Lyrics of 'Leaked' by Lil Tjay ft. Lil Wayne