Arjan Bajwa: This is the time to introspect on how we were living our lives

Mumbai, March 26 (IANS) As the nationwide lockdown continues amid of outbreak of COVID-19, actor Arjan Bajwa is spending happy time at home receiving a lot of praise for his performance in the web series "State Of Siege: 26/11".

Alhough the actor does not mix the two situations of enjoying success and the reason for the lockdown, Arjan told IANS: "I think this is the time we have got to introspect on how we were living our lives and how we should live henceforth sustainably. We will be staying at home for a couple of weeks right now. It is not just us, but the whole world."

The famed actor added: " Rarely did it happen in the past that people of the entire world stood still like this. It's as if life is in standby mood. I think such a situation did not occur even during the World War. I think this is the time we should realise that Mother Earth is upset with us and perhaps this is the punishment we are given."

"At the same time our government and administration is working really hard to handle the situation. We have to strictly follow the rules to really save our lives. We have to stand together to fight the virus," he said.

"State Of Siege: 26/11" is based on Sandeep Unnithan's book "Black Tornado: The Three Sieges Of Mumbai 26/11".

The show is directed by American director Matthew Leutwyler and produced by Abhimanyu Singh. It features Mukul Dev, Arjun Bijlani, Vivek Dahiya, Sid Makkar, Tara Alisha Berry, Khalida Jaan, Jyoti Gauba, Roshni Sahota, Suzanne Bernert, Naren Kumar and Jason Shah.

The show is streaming on the OTT platform ZEE5.

Arjan playsthe character of Colonel Kunal Sahota, the commanding officer of the NSG unit that arrives in Mumbai to take charge of handling the terrorist attacks.

"I am so glad that I am receiving so much positive feedback for the work we, the team of 'State Of Siege: 26/11', put together. I waited for such appreciation for so long. And I am not saying because I want to thank everybody but it is really the collaborative effort of writer, director, cinematographer, producer and every member who came together and envisioned the project," he said.

--IANS

aru/vnc