Arjun Bijlani makes egg bhurji for breakfast: No take 2

Mumbai, April 3 (IANS) Television actor Arjun Bijalni took over the kitchen to make some "egg bhurji" for breakfast but said that there's no take two!

Arjun took to Instagram, where he shared a video of himself cooking. In the clip, he's heard saying that he took four eggs and two egg yolks, finely chopped onions, green chillies to make egg bhurji.

He captioned the clip: "Egg bhurji ... breakfast time .. Nasta ka vaasta .. did u like it ?? And mom is maharashtrian .im half Maharashtrian. Shooting nahi hai so no take 2."

Ever since the lock down, Arjun has been keeping his fans and followers entertained by his updates on social media.

