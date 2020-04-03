  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Arjun Bijlani makes egg bhurji for breakfast: No take 2

Arjun Bijlani makes egg bhurji for breakfast: No take 2

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 03 Apr 2020 19:34:52 IST

Mumbai, April 3 (IANS) Television actor Arjun Bijalni took over the kitchen to make some "egg bhurji" for breakfast but said that there's no take two!

Arjun took to Instagram, where he shared a video of himself cooking. In the clip, he's heard saying that he took four eggs and two egg yolks, finely chopped onions, green chillies to make egg bhurji.

He captioned the clip: "Egg bhurji ... breakfast time .. Nasta ka vaasta .. did u like it ?? And mom is maharashtrian .im half Maharashtrian. Shooting nahi hai so no take 2."

Ever since the lock down, Arjun has been keeping his fans and followers entertained by his updates on social media.

--IANS

dc/vnc

NewsCovid-19: Dwayne Johnson teaches daughter importance of washing hands in adorable video

Covid-19: Dwayne Johnson teaches daughter importance of washing hands in adorable video

NewsCovid-19: Chris Mann's funny version of Adele's 'Hello' wows fans

Covid-19: Chris Mann's funny version of Adele's 'Hello' wows fans

NewsHence proved! Disha Patani is the most desirable actress and no one can match up to that oomph!

Hence proved! Disha Patani is the most desirable actress and no one can match up to that oomph!

NewsRahul Sharma: Today's generation can benefit from watching Ramayan, Mahabharat

Rahul Sharma: Today's generation can benefit from watching Ramayan, Mahabharat

NewsGuru Randhawa gave his family a heartfelt gift and won all our hearts

Guru Randhawa gave his family a heartfelt gift and won all our hearts

NewsCovid-19 scare: Tom Cruise' 'Top Gun: Maverick' gets postponed

Covid-19 scare: Tom Cruise' 'Top Gun: Maverick' gets postponed

Song LyricsSong lyrics of Phir Na Milen Kabhi by Tulsi Kumar

Song lyrics of Phir Na Milen Kabhi by Tulsi Kumar

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Last Time I Say Sorry' by Kane Brown & John Legend

Song Lyrics of 'Last Time I Say Sorry' by Kane Brown & John Legend

FeatureBarun Sobti and Surbhi Jyoti starrer 'Tanhaiyan' songs

Barun Sobti and Surbhi Jyoti starrer 'Tanhaiyan' songs