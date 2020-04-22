Arjun Bijlani: Success of 'State Of Siege: 26/11' is surreal

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 22 Apr 2020 11:57:03 IST

Mumbai, April 22 (IANS) Actor Arjun Bijlani is overwhelmed with the positive response that his web series "State Of Siege: 26/11" amid the coronavirus outbreak in India.

"It's ironic how this has worked out so beautifully because first, we faced hurdles on the release date and when we actually released, coronavirus in India had only just broken out," Arjun said.

"It's been a surreal experience from then to now and I'd like to congratulate the entire team - the cast, crew and Abhimanyu Singh, Roopali Kadyan and our Director Matthew who have put a great piece together. This story had to be told and we're glad audiences are streaming in and positively receiving it, without them it wouldn't have been possible," he added.

Arjun along with Arjan Bajwa and Vivek Dahiya are seen as NSG Commandos in "State of Siege: 26/11". The series is based on Sandeep Unnithan's book "Black Tornado: The Three Sieges of Mumbai 26/11". The show tells untold stories and the different events that took place during the attacks of 26/11. The Contiloe Pictures' show recently became the "Most Watched Original Content (New)" on Zee5.

Talking about the success, Arjan said: "'?State of Siege 26/11' is the top rated and most watched show on ZEE5 India!! When all of us are locked in our homes, demotivated, this news couldn't have come at a better time. Lots of love to everyone who made it possible and especially all my fans!"

To this, Abhimanyu Singh, Founder-CEO at Contiloe Pictures, added: "I am glad our effort to showcase the effort of the commandos in neutralising the 26/11 terror attacks has been liked extensively."

--IANS

sug/vnc

