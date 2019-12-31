Arjun Kanungo collaborates with international star Aazar

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 31 Dec 2019 18:06:13 IST

Panaji, Dec 31 (IANS) Singer Arjun Kanungo, who has given hit numbers such as "Baaki baatein peene baad" and "Aaya na tu", is collaborating with Paris-based EDM artiste Aazar.

In an interview to IANS, Arjun spoke about his upcoming projects in 2020 -- especially about his collaboration with Aazar, who was recently in Goa for his performance at Sunburn Festival 2019.

"Aazar is a very talented guy. We have spent a lot of time with each other and understood each other's music and tried to make a couple of songs. Let's see how they come out. The songs have a touch of both Indian and international music," Arjun said.

Aazar also shared his experience working with Arjun.

"Arjun was in Paris and working on a lot of stuff and my team told me there is Arjun. You should connect to him. So, that's how we met. And while working with him I never felt that we were collaborating for the first time. He is like a friend now," Aazar said.

--IANS

sim/vnc

