Arjun Kapoor advises fans to follow dreams in the new decade

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 31 Dec 2019 19:24:41 IST

Mumbai, Dec 31 (IANS) Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor shared a post on Instagram to recall memories of the year and decade that is ending.

"2019 you taught me well... reminded me what a roller coaster life is... I travelled I lived I laughed I cried... I had some amazing moments, had some that broke my heart... personally, I'm excited about entering the new decade... at the start of 2010 I was a nobody unknown to the world with no real opportunity lying in front of me... today as we close the decade I'm shooting my 14th film. Lots of ups some downs gained an identity lost my backbone in my Mother & Nani forever," he wrote.

He added: "Life is a roller coaster we just gotta ride it... I say this to anyone reading this right now... never give up never listen to the naysayers believe in yourself believe that u are meant to do what makes u happy... there are enough forces to pull u down everyday trust me I have seen and felt it but to rise from there by exceeding what everyone thinks of u because u believed in yourself is an unbelievable feeling... when The Underdog wins it's always a story worth telling... happy new year to all of you who love me & maybe who don't... follow your dreams this decade... u never know what the future holds for u or any of us... big love."

