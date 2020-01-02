  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora celebrate New Year with a cozy kiss

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora celebrate New Year with a cozy kiss

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 02 Jan 2020 11:00:49 IST

Bollywood actress Malaika Arora has arrived in Goa for New Year Celebration. Her sister Amrita Arora shared a photo on her Instagram in which she and Malaika were seen together. During this time, her husband was also present there.

Bollywood celebs are celebrating New Year in their own style. Now a picture of Malaika Arora is fast becoming viral on social media. In this picture, she is seen with Arjun Kapoor. Malaika is also known for her style in addition to her photos.

Recently, the actress shared a photo with Arjun on her Instagram, in which the love between the two is clearly visible. In this photo, Malaika is sitting behind Arjun and kissing on his cheek. This photo of both of them is very cute. With this photo, Malaika wrote in the caption, 'Sun, star, lights, happiness ... 2020'.

Apart from this photo, the actress has shared another photo in which she is seen with boyfriend Arjun Kapoor along with her sister Amrita Arora and friends. With this photo, Malaika has congratulated her fans for the new year.

Check out the photos below.

Malaika Arora plants a kiss on beau Arjun Kapoor

Malaika Arora captioned, "Happy new year "

Amrita Arora captioned,"Goa times "

Amrita Arora captioned,"From ours to yours #2020... Make it count ! Love n Peace ✌🏻"

Related Topics

NewsAnanya Panday faces criticism over her remark on nepotism

Ananya Panday faces criticism over her remark on nepotism

NewsPriyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome New Year with adorable kiss

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome New Year with adorable kiss

NewsBigg Boss 13 Written Updates: Contestants welcome new year amidst fight and chaos

Bigg Boss 13 Written Updates: Contestants welcome new year amidst fight and chaos

NewsGet Wicked sweltering new trailer of Gandii Baat 4

Get Wicked sweltering new trailer of Gandii Baat 4

NewsShah Rukh Khan, Suhana, Aryan spotted twinning in black jackets

Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana, Aryan spotted twinning in black jackets

NewsHilary Duff shares an heartfelt message for hubby Matthew Koma

Hilary Duff shares an heartfelt message for hubby Matthew Koma

NewsAjay Devgn's first look as a pilot from Bhuj: The Pride of India' unveiled

Ajay Devgn's first look as a pilot from Bhuj: The Pride of India' unveiled

News'A Quiet Place' Part 2 trailer: Emily Blunt faces new terrors in an alien infested world

'A Quiet Place' Part 2 trailer: Emily Blunt faces new terrors in an alien infested world

Fashion & LifestyleSara Ali Khan enjoying New Year with Ibrahim Ali Khan in a pool

Sara Ali Khan enjoying New Year with Ibrahim Ali Khan in a pool