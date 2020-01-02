Bollywood actress Malaika Arora has arrived in Goa for New Year Celebration. Her sister Amrita Arora shared a photo on her Instagram in which she and Malaika were seen together. During this time, her husband was also present there.

Bollywood celebs are celebrating New Year in their own style. Now a picture of Malaika Arora is fast becoming viral on social media. In this picture, she is seen with Arjun Kapoor. Malaika is also known for her style in addition to her photos.

Recently, the actress shared a photo with Arjun on her Instagram, in which the love between the two is clearly visible. In this photo, Malaika is sitting behind Arjun and kissing on his cheek. This photo of both of them is very cute. With this photo, Malaika wrote in the caption, 'Sun, star, lights, happiness ... 2020'.

Apart from this photo, the actress has shared another photo in which she is seen with boyfriend Arjun Kapoor along with her sister Amrita Arora and friends. With this photo, Malaika has congratulated her fans for the new year.

Check out the photos below.

Malaika Arora plants a kiss on beau Arjun Kapoor

Malaika Arora captioned, "Happy new year "

Amrita Arora captioned,"Goa times "

Amrita Arora captioned,"From ours to yours #2020... Make it count ! Love n Peace ✌🏻"