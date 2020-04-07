Arjun Kapoor attempts cooking, calls himself a 'fake baker'

Mumbai, April 7 (IANS) The lockdown is bringing out hidden talents of Bollywood stars who are utilising the quarantine time honing up their skills performing household chores. Actor Arjun Kapoor, for one, taken interest in baking. However, he prefers to call himself a "fake Baker".

Arjun shared a hilarious Boomerang video on Instagram, where he can be seen trying to bake something with his pet dog Maximus by his side. The song "Tune maari entriyaan" from "Gunday" playing in the background, makes it even more funny.

The actor captioned: "I'm sure Maximus the real Gunda sang this song in his head cause it's the first time he's seen me the Fake Baker attempt anything in the kitchen !!! PS - (his hips really don't lie)."

With the song playing in the background and the video being shot on Boomerang mode, it seems as if Arjun's pet dog is dancing!

Arjun's rumoured ladylove Malaika Arora commented on the post with a meaningful "hmmmm".

Actor Vijay Varma commented: "The best duo after the OG ghanti boys."

Meanwhile, Arjun Kapoor has pledged to donate to various COVID-19 relief funds including the PM-CARES Fund, Maharashtra Chief Minister's Relief Fund, GiveIndia, The Wishing Factory and Bollywood's Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE).

